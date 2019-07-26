Volunteer nurses and funding needed to kick-start Amarillo Hopeline program

“Regular hospitals are so inundated with people and the ERs are always in such a hurry,” said Amarillo Hopeline Founder Tiffany Pennell. “They’re packed and there’s so much going on that a lot of times they can’t take the time to help. That’s what the advocates do. Sometimes, all you need to do is just sit there and be with them. Just knowing that someone is there with them, they’re a little more receptive.”