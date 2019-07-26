The undefeated FC Bombers prepare for championship game this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The FC Amarillo Bombers are just one game away from capturing the US Arena Professional Soccer League’s first championship title but they aren’t taking their opponents lightly.
"All of our games against Wichita Falls have been really close. The last two we played in Wichita Falls, we won 8 to 4 and 7 to 3. That doesn't sound close but those are the closest games we've had all year.” said head coach Chad Webb. “We're not assuming anything, Wichita Falls is good and I think they've added a few players to the group recently to get a little stronger."
The undefeated Bombers are a high powered offense and a huge chunk of the scoring has come from the league's scoring leader Victor Patriani but at first he didn’t pass the eye test for fans.
“When people first look at me they see a short guy who's small and they really dint know what to think. Then once they watch a game and see it’s a bit different.” said Patriani. “Once you have the ball on your feet it doesn’t really matter how strong you are or how big you are but it’s been awesome."
Patriani knows this Flyers defense is tough and expects them to not make this weekend easy for him.
"We’ll we have to play as hard as we've been playing every game. We've played them three times now but they've been getting better every time we've played them. Every time it gets harder and harder.” said Patriani. “I think we've improved as well throughout the season and now we just have to go and play as hard as we can again and win that championship."
For Miguel Reyes, this season has been a great learning experience and a chance to continue his soccer career.
"Every soccer player’s dream is to keep playing after college so this was a great opportunity, especially here at home. Since I am from canyon, I jumped right at it when I heard the news.” said Reyes.
As the season comes to an end, Coach Webb says this year has been a learning process for him and he's enjoyed every minute of it.
“I don't even seem to coach that much as far as technique and tactic. I just let them la and try to figure out the best way to manage them so they're ready to go on Saturday.” said Coach Webb. “Watching them play and watching them grow every Saturday has been quite the experience, it’s been a blast.
The Bombers and Falls Town Flyers face off in the championship match this Saturday at 6 pm at the Amarillo Civic Center.
