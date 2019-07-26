Sunset Park to receive electrical upgrade for events

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Sunset Park in Canadian will receive an electrical upgrade.
The city council decided to engage in an electrical upgrade at Sunset Park where they will have enough power to host events.
Sunset Park is located as soon as you enter town from the south side.
There are several art exhibits around the park and minimal electricity.
“It’s going to have enough power to host events, fairs, recitals, plays, performances,” said Canadian City Manager Joe Jarosek. “Anything of that nature. Right now, we don’t have the power to do so.”
The Sunset Park Initiative will cost $350,000, part of which will be split with donors and the City of Canadian.
