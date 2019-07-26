Memorial service honoring fallen firefighters in historic refinery explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A memorial service in Dumas will honor fallen heroes who died in the 1956 Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion.
The Dumas Fire Department, Valero Emergency Response Team and Sunray Volunteer Fire Department will recognize the men who gave their lives at 7:00 p.m. at the Moore County Courthouse Lawn.
Over 60 years ago on July 29, 1956, 19 firefighters risked their lives and were killed in the fire and explosion.
According to the Dumas Fire Department, it is considered the fourth largest firefighter loss of lives in a single fire incident involving industrial or structural fire protection.
The public is encouraged to attend the memorial service to honor the men.
