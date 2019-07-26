Expect lane closures for Soncy at Hillside this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo drivers may come across lane closures this weekend in South Amarillo.
Texas Department of Transportation said to watch out for various closures in the Soncy at Hillside area as Xcel Energy de-energizes and removes power lines across State Loop 335.
From 6:00 p.m. on Saturday to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, the northbound right lane of Loop 335 will be closed from Hillside Road to 34th Avenue.
Also on Sunday, a large utility pole will be removed from the southeast corner of Loop 335 and Hillside.
Due to this, various lanes will be closed beginning at 11:00 p.m. Sunday followed by a full intersection closure of Loop 335 at Hillside from midnight to 5:00 a.m. Monday.
TxDOT is asking motorists to slow down in the area.
