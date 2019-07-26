Clovis man dead after collision near Friona

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - A Clovis man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Parmer County, just west of Friona.
Around 2:20 p.m., a tractor-trailer driven by Jerry Varnell, 71, of Portales, New Mexico, was traveling east on U.S. 60 in the outside lane, according to The Texas Department of Public Safety.
About that time, 22-year-old Benjamin Arguello, of Clovis, New Mexico, was traveling north in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and was preparing to cross eastbound U.S. 60 to turn left onto west U.S. 60.
Arguello failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the path of the tractor-trailer.
The driver, Varnell, was unable to avoid striking the pickup, causing significant damage to the driver side in the collision.
TxDPS said Arguello was pronounced dead on the scene by Parmer County Justice of the Peace.
The crash remains under investigation.
