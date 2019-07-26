City of Amarillo: New emergency sirens will even alert residents during power outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo will soon be adding new emergency sirens that can sound even when the power is out.
Amarillo City Council members voted Tuesday for the purchase of 12 new warning sirens. This project will cost around $243,000.
The funding comes from bonds approved by voters in 2016.
“Thank you to the citizens of Amarillo for doing that. That funded fire stations and things like that, but one of the things it included was upgrading our siren system,” said Director of Emergency Management Chip Orton.
Out of more than 90 sirens run by the Office of Emergency Management, there will be 17 old ones left after the city installs these.
The new ones have backup battery packs, which means that in case there is a major power outage the sirens can still sound.
“We do primarily use them for severe weather, so that is hail that is two inches or greater or a tornado warning or something that is eminent like that. It is possible that we may use them to warn the public for some kind of civil incident or a hazmat or a wildfire,” said Orton.
Out of these 12 new sirens, 10 of them are replacing old ones, and two will be going in brand new locations.
This will widen the coverage as the city expands.
The new ones will be located in the Heritage Hills addition, and the other will be at Soncy and 45th Ave.
The Office of Emergency Management wants to remind you, the sirens are meant for people outside, to hear, get inside, and find out what’s happening.
“We call them outdoor warning sirens because they are designed to hear outdoors. If you hear them indoors, awesome, but they are not really designed to do that,” said Orton.
Real siren warnings will last much longer than the monthly 30 second test. If you hear one, officials encourage you to tune into NewsChannel 10 or look on social media, use the emergency management app called Ping4 or listen to the radio to know what’s happening.
“Really when it comes down to it, the basic reason for the sirens is, if your outside and hear them, something is going on, get inside and figure out what is going on,” said Orton.
City officials are hoping to have 12 new sirens up and running before the end of the year.
