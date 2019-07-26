The Canadian Wildcats have unfinished business in 2019

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - As the 2019 season approaches, the Canadian Wildcats will look to finish where they left off last season.
"We had a chance to win the state championship last year, but we came up a little short, but I was so proud of our kids.” said Canadian Head Coach Chris Koetting. “We got down 21 to nothing and it showed a lot about our kids’ character and toughness being able to battle back and win.”
The Canadian Wildcats had an historic season last year advancing all the way to the 3A state championship game in Jerry’s World, but unfortunately they weren’t able to finish the job.
“I think getting that close to winning that last game makes them hungry to do whatever they can to maybe get back there again and finish it. I think that last game was a great motivation for those kids for this year." said Coach Koetting.
This year’s pack of Wildcats understand what they’re capable of and have the same mindset and focus as last year’s state runner ups.
"Our goal as always is to play with outstanding effort, play with class, and represent our community the best we can. We're going to work hard and see what happens." said Coach Koetting.
Even when times get tough, the Canadian community is always behind their Wildcats as their loyal 12th man.
“There’s something special about football in Canadian. We are blessed with a tremendous community and they support us, and they just don’t support football, they support everything these kids do in Canadian. We’re blessed to have that type of atmosphere.” said Coach Koetting.
“Friday nights in Canadian are special and on the road too. Our fans show up wherever we go. We’d have some long road trips and there would be a packed house. We’re very fortunate to have the fans we do and it’s really an honor to get to coach these kids in this community and that makes it really special.” said Coach Koetting.
The Wildcats quest to another state title game begins August 30th against the West Texas Comanches.
