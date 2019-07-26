Beat the heat with Amarillo Zoo animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the summer heating up, you’re invited to see how the Amarillo Zoo keeps its animals cool.
The Chill out with the Animals event is 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the zoo, located in Thompson Park at Northeast 24th Avenue and Dumas Highway.
Zoo staff will give animals various chilled treats so they can beat the heat.
Bobcats will be given blood pops and black bears will be treated with blocks of ice filled with fresh berries.
Also, a group of ring-tailed lemurs will enjoy chilled jello treats filled with tasty goodies.
The Amarillo Zoo said that these activities provide a valuable form of enrichment for the animals, encourage natural behaviors and provide a stimulating environment for the animals to interact.
Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors who are aged 62 and up, $2 for children between the ages of three and 12 and children who are aged two and under get in free.
