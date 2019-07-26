Amarillo police investigating drive by shooting in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting that happened in north Amarillo on Thursday evening.
At 7:03 p.m., officers were called to Northwest 20th and Ong Street on reports of shots fired.
When police arrived, they found several shell casings in the street.
One bullet did go through the windshield of a car in the area of Northwest 24th and North Hughes, narrowly missing the driver.
The driver suffered minor injuries from glass fragments.
Witnesses reported that three cars were involved in the shooting.
The cars are described as a blue or green Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis, a black SUV and a silver Honda.
Witnesses only saw one of the suspects. He is described as wearing a black mask and sitting in the passenger seat of the blue or green vehicle.
If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.