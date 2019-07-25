25th annual Original Harley Party set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thousands of people are expected to come together for the 25th annual Original Harley Party this weekend.
The street party is set for 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday on downtown Amarillo’s Polk Street between 10th and 12th avenues.
The event includes live music, food, drinks, vendor booths and a reverse drawing for a motorcycle or a $2,500 Second Chance prize.
The bike run begins at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson and ends at the VIP parking area of the Harley Party.
Riders who want to participate must have a ticket to the event and pay $20 per bike.
Tickets are $85 for two people, which comes with a chance to win the grand prize and a chance to win the Second Chance drawing.
Those tickets can be purchased at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson, Hoffbrau Steaks, Ye Olde Pancake Station, Lost Cajun and FSS. They can also be purchased over the phone at (806) 342-2500.
The money benefits Family Support Services, which serves 25,000 people each year in the area of veteran resources, sexual assault, human trafficking and domestic violence prevention and more.
