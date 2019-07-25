Potter County deputy seizes nearly $600,000 worth of drugs in traffic stop

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County deputy stopped a car for speeding Tuesday and ended up finding almost $600,000 worth of meth.
Federal court documents show the traffic stop happened on I-40 and quickly turned into a drug investigation after officials say they noticed a glass pipe used for smoking drugs and a bag of white powder inside the car.
The driver eventually said he was being supervised by a man in California on his way to deliver drugs in a speaker box to a location in Alabama.
The supervisor was following the drug hauler with an app on his phone.
When the driver called the man, the supervisor asked him why he was at the Potter County Detention Center.
Shortly after that, somebody deleted all of the information from the phone.
The driver is facing a charge of having methamphetamine and intending to distribute it.
