You’re invited to The National Day of the Cowboy this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends can have some summer fun at The National Day of the Cowboy event this weekend.
The event runs 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and Museum in Amarillo, located at 2601 Interstate 40 East.
The event is free and includes crafts, activities and more for people of all ages.
Children can try their hand at roping, listen to cowboy poetry and ride an American Quarter Horse.
A full list of activities can be found here
