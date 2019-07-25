You’re invited to The National Day of the Cowboy this weekend

The National Day of the Cowboy event is set for Saturday in Amarillo.
By Vanessa Garcia | July 25, 2019 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 11:29 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends can have some summer fun at The National Day of the Cowboy event this weekend.

The event runs 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and Museum in Amarillo, located at 2601 Interstate 40 East.

The event is free and includes crafts, activities and more for people of all ages.

Children can try their hand at roping, listen to cowboy poetry and ride an American Quarter Horse.

A full list of activities can be found here

