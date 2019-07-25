Local veterans donate comfort items to Amarillo Fire Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dozens of stuffed animals and blankets were given to the Amarillo Fire Department to make their jobs easier, but it's not for the first responders at all.
There are just enough for them to put on all their fire trucks and to give to a child who may be hurt or dealing with trauma and anxiety.
“These are awesome tools for us to put on our fire trucks,” said Public Information Officer for AFD Cpt. Kyle Joy. “Anytime that we respond to a call that involves a child, this is a tool that we can use to just calm that child down. These packages also allow us to calm these children down so we can provide care to them.”
Firefighters say every now and then they receive community donations of these kinds of items to take with them.
“We get donations occasionally of teddy bears, usually they’re their leftover teddy bears when mom’s cleaning out the closet and we have kids bring those up to the fire station,” said Joy. “We’re appreciative of any donation like that. But this is the first time that the VFW has delivered a big package like this and we’re excited to be the recipients.”
The motorcyclists from Amarillo VFW Post 1475 who brought the comfort items say it’s the second year they’re donating these items to area law enforcement.
“Little kiddos in a house fire, their world is turned upside down and it’s just nice to have little comforting things,” said Chairman of Post 1475 Charles Stilwell. “We decided to give them to the fire department this year.”
They hope to continue doing this yearly to help first responders.
“We love to partner with people and organizations that understand sacrifice and understand putting others before themselves and giving of themselves,” said Joy.
And to serve the community.
“I’m a great-grandfather and a grandfather, so what can I say? It’s all about the kiddos and supporting the community,” said Stilwell. “And that’s what we’re all here to do, support the community.”
