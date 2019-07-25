Korean War veterans to be honored this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many refer to the Korean War as the forgotten war, but the community and representatives from the Korean American Association of Amarillo and the American Legion want to show their appreciation for these veterans this Saturday.
“These Korean veterans, just like out World War II and World War I veterans, they’re starting to not be around anymore and so we need to take this time to appreciate them to honor them, honor their families,” said Josh Tillerson, the Commander of the American Legion in Amarillo.
This Saturday, the consulate general from Houston, will be honoring 12 Korean war veterans.
“It means a lot to me personally because I never served in military, but I always had a thanks to those who serve. These folks that we are awarding the medals they sacrificed their lives to liberate our country. Without them I’m not here,” said Jaeho Yi, the president of the Korean American Association of Amarillo.
This is an event they hope to do annually to make sure all Korean War veterans receive this medal.
“I don’t want them to remember the war, but I want them to remember the thanks” said Yi.
All are welcome to thank those who served. The ceremony will take place this Saturday at the American legion Hanson post 54, on the corner of south west 7th ave. from Noon until 2:00 p.m.
“We going to have to serve the lunch Korean style pulgogi and chop che, which is rice noodle and stir fried meat, and that’s what were serving,” said Yi.
A Korean War veteran memorial bench is going to be placed in the war memorial park by these associations, as soon as it comes in.
For more information please call Josh Tillerson at 806-673-7488 or Jaeho Yi 806-433-9071.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.