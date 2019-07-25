2 Fritch residents killed in crash near Hobbs

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Three people have died, including two Fritch residents, after a crash near Hobbs, New Mexico.
Around 5:45 a.m. on July 24, police were called to a crash near the intersection of U.S. 62/180 and State Road 529 west of Hobbs.
According to the New Mexico State Police, the investigation indicates that a semi-truck, driven by 60-year-old James Law of Hobbs, was traveling south on State Road 529 approaching the intersection of U.S. 62/180.
Law’s semi did not stop at the intersection, and the semi’s trailer was struck by a pickup traveling west on U.S. 62/180.
The driver of the pickup, identified as 47-year-old Brady Steele of Dublin, Texas, and two passengers, 25-year-old Dakota Lujan and 21-year-old Nygel Key of Fritch, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Law was not injured in the crash. He was cited for failure to yield.
