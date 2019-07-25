Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico announces SNAP program to serve low-income families

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico recently launched a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to better serve low-income families.
The SNAP program is a federal nutrition program from the USDA.
It provides eligible families the ability to buy food using a debit card at participating grocery stores and farmer’s markets.
The food bank will assist with applications by setting up an appointment with the SNAP outreach coordinator.
The criteria for possibly qualifying for the SNAP program include working part-time, working for minimum wage, being unemployed, receiving other public assistance, being elderly, disabled or homeless.
You can learn more about applying for the program by calling (575) 763-6130.
