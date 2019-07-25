Clovis residents encouraged to be creative for “Tag, You’re It” contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clovis Community College, the City of Clovis, Curry County Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center are searching for the perfect tagline to kick off their Small Business Saturday Kickoff event in November.
The Clovis community has the opportunity to enter into the “Tag, You’re It” contest by creating a tagline that inspires the community to shop local.
The tagline is asked to be powerful, and exude a sense of community togetherness, but should be no more than six words long.
“I believe that the community is like, ‘oh my goodness, we’re doing something new? You mean I have a chance to be a part of this? I have a chance to have my tagline recognized?’” said Clovis Community College Vice President of Administration and Finance Adrien Bennings. “Not only could it be recognized in the county but maybe nationally, if this becomes a model for the nation. Shop small everywhere and look at the standard that Clovis, as a small city but a powerful group, is setting.”
After the deadline, a voting committee will narrow down the tagline submissions to five, which will then be presented to the public to vote on a winner.
The resident who wins the contest will be given a grand prize valued at $750.
Along with the prize, the winner’s tagline will be used for the Shop Small Community Kickoff event and will be put on t-shirts, balloons, websites and more.
“That tagline will be the face of shopping local here in the county. It’s gonna be huge,” said Bennings. “The goal is to carry on this event on an annual basis, where next year, we will have the same tagline competition and the previous tagline winner will pass the torch to the new tagline winner.”
Tagline ideas may be submitted to ap@clovisnm.org and the deadline to submit is August 16th.
For more details about the “Tag, You’re It” contest, click here.
