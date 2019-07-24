Texas Tech honoring construction company in its support of veterinary school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University system is honoring and recognizing ASCO Equipment for supporting the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.
The event is Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, located at 1300 S. Coulter St.
TTU System Chancellor and TTUHSC President Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell and Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec will speak on ASCO’s commitment to supporting and helping build the veterinary school.
The ASCO president, Steve Wright, and others from the company will also be at the event.
ASCO, which sells, rents and services industrial equipment in Texas and New Mexico, is a trailblazing donor in the construction and development of the school.
According to TTUHSC, the support is helping revolutionize veterinary services throughout rural communities in Texas.
