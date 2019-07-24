SE 10th underpass mural displays Barrio history, community pride

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The mural project on SE 10th Ave. is more than a year in the making, but is now complete in a little more than a week and a half.
“The members of the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, we had many meetings and thought about this as a great way to kick off this whole campaign and let the neighborhood know what’s going on,” said Vice President of the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee David Rosas.
The design displays the underpass as a gateway between downtown Amarillo and the heart of the Barrio.
“Going out from The Barrio is the Center City. So the design that was thought of when we did that was the things that were in the city, the Center City,” said BNPC Treasurer Joanne Flores. “Coming into The Barrio, of course, we wanted to have the Mexican man playing the guitar and the lady dancing and the historical sites in the middle which is Wesley, Llano, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Sanborn Elementary. They are one of the oldest historical sites that The Barrio has.”
I spoke with muralist Joey Martinez from Lubbock who spent day and night working on something Barrio residents could be proud of.
“They wanted to say ‘Hey, this is our neighborhood and we’re proud of it. And we want something that represents us’,” said Martinez. “So it was really neat to create the design concept for those guys and do something that they would be happy with.”
The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee says this is just one of many plans they have in store for SE 10th.
“If you can kind of imagine when you’re going downtown Center City and you’re seeing lights and trees and the extra walkways, that is the vision that we have here in the Barrio,” said Flores.
Rosas hopes the mural is a way to show people that it’s only the beginning.
“It’s a great sense of pride for us in the neighborhood and we’re hoping that the citizens around here will ask questions and want to be more involved as we continue this project into the future,” he said.
