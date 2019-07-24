Dalhart Wolves look to build on comeback 2018 season

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Wolves have had trouble in the past on the local gridirons.
Last year’s 7-5 season was a welcomed sight, and they even added a playoff win.
That’s why in 2019, Head Coach Joey Read thinks the ceiling is a lot higher, and his players agree.
Despite losing both his number one and two quarterbacks to injury last year, the Wolves were still able to find wins thanks to their third string quarterback and normally wide receiver.
He has now graduated though, and it’s time for Read to have back his normal quarterback.
With 13 seniors, a strong core of sophomores and juniors behind them, and some consistency in the backfield, Read thinks 2019 could be a huge year for his team, and the getting further into the playoffs is something he definitely has his eyes on.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.