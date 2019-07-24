Dairy Queen offering $1 Blizzards for Miracle Treat Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Participating Dairy Queen locations will be offering $1 Blizzards for Miracle Treat Day.
On Thursday, July 25, you can enjoy a Blizzard while helping raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the United States and Canada.
Donations collected on Miracle Treat day will directly help Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo fund child life programs at BSA Health System and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
To help celebrate the day, you are encouraged to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media to invite others to join in on Miracle Treat Day.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.