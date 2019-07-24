City of Clovis hosting public meetings on Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan

City of Clovis, NM
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 24, 2019 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 12:24 PM

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis will host two public meetings to discuss the Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP).

According to a news release, the ICIP is a document that is revised each year to show major projects the city hopes to accomplish within the next five years.

The first meeting will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 4:00 p.m. at the North Annex in the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

The other meeting will be held on Monday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Friendship Senior Center.

Residents are invited to attend the meetings and provide input on the projects they believe should be included in the plan.

