Amarillo OEM training community members in CERT program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From tornado events to accidental injuries, community members can now go through training to assist first responders through Amarillo’s Office of Emergency Management.
The CERT or Community Emergency Response Team program is calling those who want to learn how to help people in disaster situations.
“Many times we have disasters that happen and people come out of the woodwork and they want to help,” said Amarillo OEM Director Chip Orton. “We certainly know that in the Texas Panhandle. So this allows us to send them through a FEMA program with continuous training that we’ll do, eventually. It’ll allow for us to call upon them if we ever need help from volunteers.”
The first two classes this month trained 10 volunteers in basic skills for emergency response.
“All very positive feedback from different parts of the community attend and achieve their certificate for the basic CERT,” said Amarillo OEM Deputy Director Max Dunlap.
Amarillo OEM also had the chance to explain what first responders do and what volunteers can do to help them.
“Basic first aid, very light search and rescue. Very minor things to assist when the first responders come on scene,” said Dunlap.
“If there’s an incident at Pantex or if a tornado runs through a neighborhood, how they can help us and we have more manpower to help respond to those events,” said Orton.
Moore County is the only other county in the Texas Panhandle with a CERT program.
The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission believes the program would be an asset in communities across the Panhandle in every type of emergency.
“Whether it be personal emergency, household emergency, emergency in the workplace or in the communities,” said Regional Services Director for PRPC John Kiehl. “It teaches a wide range of skills that you would think most people know but they really don’t, it’s not practiced.”
The next CERT training will be in October and is planned to be stretched out over a four or five week session.
“I hope in a couple years we have over 100 folks that can help and hopefully even bigger,” said Orton.
You can sign up for the CERT Program and get more information about it on this City of Amarillo webpage.
