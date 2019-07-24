Amarillo Fire Department making changes to prevent cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is doing everything they can to prevent firefighters from being diagnosed with cancer.
They are doing so by adding new equipment to their front line trucks.
“By installing Ward Diesel Filters on our vehicles, and that will be a retrofit that we are in the progress process of fitting most of our front line trucks with that,” said Deputy Chief Jason Mays.
These filters practically eliminate cancerous particles emitted in the exhaust, so the firefighters are not breathing it in when they are around the truck when it is running.
“We’re exposed to enough things when we are in burning buildings that when we are checking off our equipment that’s the last thing we need is another way to potentially be exposed to these carcinogens that are in diesel exhaust,” said Mays.
There are 16 front line truck and about 25 percent of them have this filter so far. They hope all truck will have them in a few years.
Another new piece of equipment is industrial size washing machines or extractors for the gear.
“Right now, we have one station that does not have an extractor, and by fall of 2020 we will have extractors in all of our stations,” said Mays.
We know from past reports how firefighters are treating every fire situation as if it were a hazardous material situation, when it comes to washing their equipment.
Stations are making sure to have washing machines to avoid contact with family washing machines.
They are also taking showers immediately after a fire, as even though the fire gear protects them, they have found that carcinogenic chemicals can seep through the seems and onto the skin.
“We are trying to look at any ways we can be opening ourselves up to these types of exposures, which usually show up after we are retired and sometimes in the later stages of a career, so what were doing is trying to be proactive in this and create changes in policy and in training to take care of our fire fighters,” said Mays.
