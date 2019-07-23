Robbery used as a reminder to be safe while buying, selling online

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are advising residents to be safe while selling or buying anything online after a robbery over the weekend.
On Sunday about 4:15 p.m., Amarillo Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the parking lot in the 6000 block of Southwest 48th Avenue.
The victim, a 17-year-old man, was selling a cell phone on an online classified ads website.
The suspects pulled into the parking lot with the money but stayed in the vehicle.
The man walked over to the the buyers and they asked to see the phone.
When he handed the phone to them, the suspect pulled out a gun and drove away.
The suspects are described as three black males in a four-door, maroon sedan.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities said the victim did the right thing by meeting the buyer in a public place during the daytime, but are reminding people that there is no perfect way to make sure things will go as planned.
When selling or buying items online, be sure to get a phone number and the name of the person you are doing business with.
APD is recommending to meet in a public place, including meeting in the front lobby of your local police department.
