No Limits, No Excuses seeks to help Potter County residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation’s No Limits, No Excuses program is partnering with Potter County so it can encourage its employees, students and every day residents to pursue opportunities that lead to a livable wage.
“I wanted Potter County to be a partner because imagine the amount of employees they have who don’t currently make a living wage, who can’t support their families, they’re living in poverty,” said Program Officer for NLNE LeeAnn Kossey Overstreet. “They can reach out to their employees and say, ‘Let’s get you to a quality credential, let’s get you to one of those pathways so that you can start supporting yourself and supporting your family.’”
No Limits, No Excuses is partnering with various local businesses and organizations to accomplish this all over the region.
The goal is to let people know that higher education isn't the only option after high school.
“We’re also hoping that Potter County will work with us in building more apprenticeships, internships, shadowing opportunities, both for students and non-students, because a lot of the time we just need more opportunities for our young people so that they can get onto one of those pathways,” said Overstreet.
Overstreet says with Potter County residents getting a degree, learning a trade, or getting certified for a high paying job, that leads to more spending in the local economy and a higher sales tax revenue.
“When that increases, we see more businesses wanting to come in and they see that we have an educated workforce,” she said. “More businesses come in, we get more educated workers who are coming in and that increases the competition for education and for those good jobs. So then we have young people who say, ‘Well, if I want to succeed here in Amarillo I better get my education, I better get a quality credential.’”
Potter County will have a representative to attend quarterly meetings, including one this August, with all No Limits, No Excuses partners.
One tool they'll be discussing is a new mobile app launching this fall.
Partners can use GoPlan 2.0 to connect people not only with educational opportunities, but basic needs and resources they might need to achieve their goals.
“I will appoint a representative for the county and a liaison to act on their behalf if they can’t go, and we’ll see what happens,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. “I’m excited about it. Not everyone is cut out to go to college. You never know who’s out there who needs some help and so that’s what we’re here to do.”
