It is starting off to be a cooler morning with temps in the low to mid 60′s. Skies will be mostly sunny in the east and partly sunny in the west. Afternoon temps will warm into the mid 80′s. We stay in the upper 80′s on Wednesday before the 90′s return on Thursday. We stay in the 90′s Friday through the weekend. Dry conditions are expected the next several days before a few late day thunderstorms are possible on Sunday.