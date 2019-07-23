3 arrested in burglary crime spree in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials arrested three Amarillo residents who police say are connected to car and home burglaries in Randall County.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Kayla Fuentes, 17-year-old Jason Sisneros, and 19-year-old Mason Rittenhouse are facing charges on theft of property charges.
Fuentes also has an outstanding felony warrant and will be charged with failure to identify herself to law enforcement.
Sunday night, Randall County deputies responded to a possible burglary at a vacant home off of the Claude Highway and saw several lights on.
They cleared the home and found no one inside, but evidence showed someone had been squatting in the home illegally.
Fuentes, Sisneros, and Rittenhouse were in the Jeep.
The trooper became suspicious and called Randall County deputies for back up.
Further investigation revealed that the stories the three people were telling weren’t adding up, and deputies tried to contact the registered owners of the Jeep.
Deputies advised the owners that their vehicle was missing and learned that the Jeep was stolen in the area of Claude Highway and Whitaker Road, which isn’t far from the burglarized home.
Deputies took the trio in for further questioning, and when they went to the initial burglarized home, they found another stolen vehicle, a Ford pickup, that was allegedly taken from an Amarillo business.
As the morning progressed, the sheriff’s office then began to receive calls from people living in the area of 46th and Whitaker who had reportedly had their vehicles burglarized.
Some video surveillance videos from neighbors showed the three suspects driving the stolen Jeep and the pickup while committing auto burglaries.
Fuentes, Sisneros and Rittenhouse are considered suspects in these auto burglaries, burglary of a habitation and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Investigators said there could be more victims and suspects involved in these burglaries.
The incidents remains under investigation.
