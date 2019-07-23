Amarillo dispatch to have quicker response times due to new software

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since Amarillo dispatching center is currently using completely outdated, 10-year-old software, city council members approved the first phase of modernizing during their meeting on Tuesday.
“What was approved was all the equipment and licensing except for the software itself,” said City of Amarillo Chief Information Officer Richard Gagnon.
The current system is so outdated, it’s reaching end of support, meaning the vendors won’t be supporting it any longer.
Installation of the new software will take 12 to 18 months and will include a backup system located near the airport if services couldn’t be used downtown.
“To help drive down our response times, be more effective in the way that we respond to the public need, and this will just be giving us another tool to be more effective,” said Gagnon.
City technology workers are finalizing software contracts and will present the second part to city council in a few weeks.
“We haven’t had anything negative happen now, but we don’t want to wait until that happens. We wanna replace it now before there is a failure that disrupts our service,” said Gagnon.
The grand total of these upgrades will be around $2.3 million.
“The money was actually provided by council, it was a priority of city council to improve our public safety profile, so this was part of what they set forth as their primary goals as a council, so they made sure that the money was there,” said Gagnon.
