Amarillo community prepares 2nd annual Unity in the Community Water Bash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Unity in the Community Water Bash is returning for its second annual back-to-school series of events.
The bash kicks off on Saturday, July 27 at Noon, with water activities and food provided at Bones Hooks Park.
The event will help register children for free items and services, such as school supplies, haircuts, scholarships, eye exams and teeth cleanings.
The bash eliminates parents’ financial struggle to prepare their kids for the new school year.
The services are provided in hope of preventing children from experiencing issues in school such as bullying, low self-esteem and learning difficulties.
Any businesses or organizations that would like to donate items or their services to the event, you can contact the event organizers, here.
