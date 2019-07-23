Amarillo community prepares 2nd annual Unity in the Community Water Bash

Event helps give children free back-to-school supplies and services

Amarillo community prepares for second annual Unity in the Community Water Bash
By Aubrey McCall | July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 10:00 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Unity in the Community Water Bash is returning for its second annual back-to-school series of events.

The bash kicks off on Saturday, July 27 at Noon, with water activities and food provided at Bones Hooks Park.

The event will help register children for free items and services, such as school supplies, haircuts, scholarships, eye exams and teeth cleanings.

The bash eliminates parents’ financial struggle to prepare their kids for the new school year.

The services are provided in hope of preventing children from experiencing issues in school such as bullying, low self-esteem and learning difficulties.

Any businesses or organizations that would like to donate items or their services to the event, you can contact the event organizers, here.

June 28th 2019 6:00pm to 7:30pm UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY would like to invite you the community out to be apart of the 2nd...

Posted by Unity in the community water bash on Monday, June 17, 2019

