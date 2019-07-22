Why Summer Celebration is so important to NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 celebrates 25 years of Summer Celebration this year with the same basic desire, to meet our viewers and introduce you, our viewers, to your neighboring communities.
I’ve worked 15 years of this annual event and it is easy to think we know things about these towns as we drive through, but there is so much more.
Our goal is to tell stories from inside the town
There are remarkable things working and accomplishments being made in each community, and we want to be the voice that shares those stories.
This week’s Perspective is NewsChannel 10 is blessed to meet great people doing great things. These are people working hard each day who are passionate about their town.
The Panhandle is a big place, and we are blessed to meet them and let you learn about their city.
I invite you to celebrate our area’s successes, watch our special reports on TV or online or come and see us on the road. We would love to meet you as we continue NewsChannel 10′s 25th anniversary Summer Celebration in Dalhart and Canadian.
