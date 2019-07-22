Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport seeing increase in air travel, adding new terminal

“Once we opened the convention center hotel, it has definitely helped us in bringing in new activities both at the hotel and the Civic Center downtown. And by bringing in state wide, and regional, and in some cases national conventions, that’s how they get here, and so we thought that by adding this in downtown Amarillo we would be increasing activity at the airport, and so far, it’s looking like it’s doing exactly that,” said Dan Quandt, Senior Vice President for Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council.