New Mexico to receive limited federal help in Cannon Air Force Base water contamination issue

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico will only receive limited federal help coping with the chemical contamination of underground water around Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis.
In a letter to the New Mexico governor, Environmental Protection Agency lawyers say their department can continue to provide some technical help but cannot participate in enforcement efforts aimed at the Department of Defense.
They say laws prevent legal disputes between agencies in the same branch of government.
The Department of Defense has been looking at the contamination by chemicals used to fight fires that is strongest in wells on the base, but is also present in wells outside the base, including ones serving dairies.
New Mexico sued the Air Force in March, demanding more action to clean up the contamination, which has also been found at or near other bases across the country.
