Fire at Amarillo home kills 2 family pets over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dog and a cat have died after a fire at an Amarillo home this weekend.
Around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a house on the 4300 block of South Fannin.
When crews arrived, they were able to extinguish most of the fire in about one minute.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but there were several pets inside the home.
One dog and cat died due to heavy fire and smoke throughout the home.
Firefighters, Amarillo Medical Services and Animal Control were able to save four dogs, a cat and two turtles.
Animal Control took the animals to give them further care.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.