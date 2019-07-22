Amarillo Youth Choirs hosting Raise Your Voices Choir Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Your children can learn all the ins and outs of music next week at the Amarillo Youth Choirs’ annual choir camp.
Children who are ages seven through 14 can attend the week-long “Raise Your Voices Choir Camp."
The camp runs July 29 to Aug. 2 and is located at St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church.
The camp costs $100 and includes musical lessons, games and refreshments from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The summer camp focuses on the mechanics of being a musician, including how to follow a director, how to read music, theory terms and more.
Children enrolled in the summer camp will also perform a free concert and show off their musical abilities.
Online registration can be found here.
