Amarillo motorists to expect traffic delays at Loop 335, I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers in Amarillo can expect clogged roads at Southeast Loop 335 and Interstate 27 this week.
From Monday through Friday, various lanes will be closed on the Loop 335 for resurfacing.
Texas Department of Transportation said one lane will be open during the work taking place and traffic will follow a pilot car in five mile sections.
That construction work should be completed on Friday.
Also starting on Monday, the right and center lanes of I-27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for patching repairs related to bumps caused by extreme heat.
Various ramps will also be closed in the area, including the direct connect.
TxDOT is advising motorists needing to access I-27 southbound from I-40 eastbound should use the 26th Avenue exit.
Monday through Thursday from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., expect various lane closures and turning restrictions on Ross Street at I-40 in both directions for hot mix paving.
Beginning Tuesday, the direct connect, the left and center lanes of I-27 southbound from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue will be closed for patching repairs.
Then, various lanes will be closed in both directions on I-402 at Western Street for bridge deck repair.
TxDOT is also remind Amarillo residents to continue to watch for contractors mowing, sign work and contractor sealcoat striping and clean up.
Drivers can expect lane closures along I-40 this week near the Carson County line. That includes:
- On Monday, the left lane in both directions from FM 1912 to the Carson County line will be closed
- On Tuesday, the left eastbound lane from FM 1912 to the Carson County line will be closed.
- On Wednesday, the left lane in both directions from FM 1912 to the Carson County line will be closed.
- On Thursday, the right eastbound lane from Spur 228 to the Carson County line will be closed.
- On Friday, the right lane in both directions from FM 1912 to the Carson County line will be closed.
- On Saturday, the right lane in both directions from FM 1912 to the Carson County line will be closed.
