Amarillo Branch NAACP hosting Evening at the Esquire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to listen to live music while raising scholarship money for the Amarillo Branch NAACP Tuesday evening.
The Amarillo Branch NAACP is hosting its Evening at the Esquire fundraising event at the Esquire Jazz Club located at 624 S. Polk St.
Three musical groups will come together at the fundraising event event to benefit scholarships and the NAACP’s signature youth program, ACT-SO.
The live music is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with Keralee Clay and Neal Nossaman kicking off the event with some jazz and R&B.
Ruth Ellen Lynch and Mike Perez will follow after, with Love Session finishing the night with more music.
Hors d’oeuvres will be free and drinks will be available.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online or at the door.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.