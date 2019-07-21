Overnight Storms Possible

Another very warm day out there with highs in the mid to upper 90s but relief in the form of a strong July front is on the way. We are also tracking the chance of thunderstorms late tonight for much of the Western Panhandle. We could see a few waves of storms, one thunderstorm line rolling off the Rockies this evening then the main cold front by the early Monday morning hours. As of right now it’s hard to say if precipitation will accompany the main front. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.