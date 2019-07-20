Cooler Weather is Coming!

It’s been another very hot day with temperatures in the triple digits! We are also watching some thunderstorms form in the NW corner with more storms possible across the Northern areas tonight. Storms will be hit or miss so consider yourself lucky if you get rain or a much needed cool down. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions and lows in the 70s.
Sunday is looking slightly cooler with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Expect increasing clouds with hit/miss thunderstorms possible by night. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.