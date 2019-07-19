TxDOT and City of Memphis working to repair streets surrounding the courthouse

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT in Childress and the City of Memphis are working on a project to repair the streets surrounding the courthouse.
TxDOT officials say the citizens of Memphis presented the project to them.
After examining the area, the department held a couple of public meetings to gain input due to the historic brick in the downtown area.
“We want to make sure that we follow all guidelines and ruled, and we want to make sure we follow things with the Texas Historic Commission,” said Ginger Wilson, the public information officer with TxDOT Childress. “So this is a project that’s in its infacny, and you know, it could take a couple of years to get all those things going. But in the end, we just want to do what is best for the citizens of Hall County.”
Wilson says they came up with four options, and the residents decided to take the existing brick, clean it and relay it between 5th and 6th Street.
They will then pour concrete all the way out to FM 2361.
