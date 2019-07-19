Court Documents: Man found with meth in SUV after dropping off woman and dead baby in South Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is in jail after court documents say he dropped off a woman and a dead baby in South Amarillo on Monday.
Around 3:00 p.m., Amarillo police responded to a report of an infant not breathing near Western and 58th Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the baby and a woman there. Medical personnel provided the child with medical care, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to federal court documents, police learned the woman and her child had been dropped off by a man who would possibly be traveling to some apartments nearby.
They then found Jodie Tidwell in a Chevrolet Tahoe near Western and Southwest 51st Avenue.
Police say they also found 2,000 grams of meth in the car. Based on street value estimates, the meth was worth about $178,000.
Tidwell is in the Randall County Jail charged with intending to distribute the drugs.
According to court documents, Tidwell admitted to buying meth.
