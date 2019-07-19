Members of Preservation Foundation working to preserve old Presbyterian church in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - Members of the Preservation Foundation in Memphis continue to work to preserve the old Presbyterian church.
The church was built in 1911 from bricks made in Memphis.
It is also known for its organ, a Killigan and Son, which locals say is one of two of its kind left in the United States.
You’ll also find a small church in the basement that was created for children.
The building was designated as an historic landmark in the early 1980′s and is still used today for special events.
“We rent it out for weddings. Occasionally, there will be a member that will have their funeral here,” said Cindy Woodard, a member of the Preservation Foundation. “A couple years ago, we had a marine retirement ceremony here. We have a community singalong in December. Local musicians come and show off their talents and sing Christmas music to usher in the Christmas season.”
Woodard says the church holds a special place in the hearts of those who have events there.
“Once you’ve had, I guess, a wedding or an event here, it holds a special place in your heart,” said Woodard.
The Preservation Foundation was created in 1996 to help restore the building, including the stain glass windows from Europe.
If you are interested in supporting the restoration efforts, call Cindy Woodard at (806) 259-3001.
