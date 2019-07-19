Judge gives man 4 life sentences for sexual assault, kidnapping charges

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is going to prison for life on sexual assault and kidnapping charges filed against him for an incident in 2017.
According to a news release, a Randall County jury found Paul Teague guilty of three sex charges, including aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.
State District Judged John Board ordered him to serve four life sentences.
One is without the possibility of parole due to an earlier conviction.
Court records show others involved include Jessica Valverde and Casey Malin, who are waiting for their trials, along with Timothy Rivas, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four terms of five years each.
Charges brought against the suspects say they kept a woman captive in a mobile home in rural Randall County where she was assaulted until they left her at a hospital.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.