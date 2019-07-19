Entrepreneurs awarded over $400,000 through Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo community celebrated five local entrepreneurs who have proven their ability to grow through investment and add new jobs to our local economy.
WT Enterprise Center and the Economic Development Corporation awarded local entrepreneurs for the 24th annual Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge.
The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge is a program created by the West Texas A&M University Enterprise Center and funded by the EDC. This year they had over 70 people come to orientations and ended with five local businesses chosen to receive over $400,000.
“Companies can apply for up to $100,000. So, some of the companies tonight are receiving the full $100,000 and some of them are receiving smaller amounts, just depending on what they asked for and what they needed to grow their business," explained WT Enterprise Center Executive Director Kyla Frye.
The program is designed to help local entrepreneurs expand their current business or start a new one. All participants receive business planning, training and access to exclusive workshops.
“It’s a pretty exciting program to be able to dole this out to small companies trying to get a good start," said Economic Development Corporation CEO Kevin Carter. "We hope there are several success stories that have happened over the 24 years.”
The five companies are Amarillo Snuff Company, Huseman Consulting Engineers, Kids Faith Krate, Skip’s Mix and Skip’s Salsa. Two of the companies receiving a check for $100,000 were Amarillo Snuff Company, which provided premium, safer alternatives to traditional tobacco snuff that looks, pinches, packs and tastes like traditional snuff and Skip’s Salsa, which provides a healthy, flavorful salsa at a competitive price with handmade, quality ingredients.
“The Enterprise Challenge is an opportunity like no other; the counseling, the hard work that goes into coaching small businesses all to give you the opportunity to get the money needed to move to the next level," said Skip’s Salsa Owner and Entrepreneur Tami Potts. "What an opportunity to go from a dream to such a reality.”
