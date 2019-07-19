Amarillo Fire Department saying goodbye to therapy dalmation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is saying goodbye to Fenway, the department’s therapy dalmation.
Fenway is owned by Parks and Recreation Supervisor Shelley Gallagher, who is leaving Amarillo. Fenway is joining her in her move to Wyoming.
Over the last year, Fenway has been a valuable asset to AFD, attending community events, fire stations and visiting children who have suffered trauma.
The Amarillo Fire Department says they would like to thank Gallagher and Fenway for their service to the community.
