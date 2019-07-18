Tasting room today, tea shop tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bomb City Distillery opened their tasting room for the first time Wednesday night where they offered cocktails, tastings, Bomb City Vodka LED lit bottles and t-shirts.
The owners of Bomb City Vodka, started making vodka two years ago and say they kept trying, in fact they even blew up their kitchen a couple times before they found a recipe they say will win awards in the future.
“Basically we are just two guys, we were making moonshine, not very good moonshine to begin with and then we wanted to make vodka,” explains Bomb City Distillery owner Kyle Michels.
“He came to me one day and said, hey do you want to make some vodka, and I said sure let’s give it a go,” says Bomb City Distillery Owner Ryan Barnard.
Barnard has his Pharmacy Degree and said with his chemistry background he knew he could come up with a good formula for some good vodka.
“To me its the best vodka on the planet. You can taste it against Grey Goose, Belvedere, all the high end vodkas and to me its has no burn,” says Barnard.
“I do believe its the best vodka out there. We are about Amarillo, we are about Pantex and we want to embrace local businesses,” says Michels.
They decided on the name Bomb City because of Pantex and how it represents Amarillo.
From the moment you drive up to 4th and Cleveland you can spot the bomb decorations. The bottle that sells for $35 is also created to look like a bomb with fins at the end.
On the south side of town, new construction has started for HTeaO that will be located on Hillside and Coulter next to the Toot’n Totum.
We spoke with the managers from HTeaO in Dumas who said they plan on opening the Tea Shop that will offer 22 flavors of sweet and unsweetened tea by the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.