Police searching for man wanted for forfeiting bond on intoxicated manslaughter, assault charges
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 18, 2019 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated July 18 at 9:57 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who is wanted for forfeiting bond on intoxicated manslaughter and assault charges.

Officials are searching for 56-year-old Luis Armando Muniz-Garcia.

Muniz-Garcia is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for forfeiting bond on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily injury.

He is described as 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Luis Muniz-Garcia Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 18, 2019

