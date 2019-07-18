Police searching for man wanted for forfeiting bond on intoxicated manslaughter, assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who is wanted for forfeiting bond on intoxicated manslaughter and assault charges.
Officials are searching for 56-year-old Luis Armando Muniz-Garcia.
Muniz-Garcia is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for forfeiting bond on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily injury.
He is described as 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
