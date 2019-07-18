Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness provides education on ‘Coming Home Program’ for Amarillo homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo hosted the Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness today to provide education for the community on how the city is helping the Amarillo homeless population.
During today’s event, Mayor Ginger Nelson discussed the Coming Home Program and how it is based on the value of each person as an individual.
According to the City of Amarillo, there are currently 774 homeless people in the Amarillo area.
Mayor Nelson says the program goes beyond just providing a home for someone.
“It’s important to know they don’t just get housing,” said Mayor Nelson. “They get housing and the services that they need, whether they need help getting a job, or they need help getting documentation in order to apply for a job, there’s lots of reasons why they are homeless. Housing is just a component of that. So the program is not just housing. The program is housing and helping them get back on their feet, so they can be self-supportive.”
Mayor Nelson says the city is planning to update the number of homeless people in the area next with with a new count.
If you weren’t able to attend the event, you can watch video of the full event below:
