1 killed, 4 injured in Wednesday morning crash near Texline

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and four others were injured after a three-vehicle crash near Texline on Wednesday.
Around 11:40 a.m., DPS officials say the three vehicles were driving on US 87, which was shut down to one lane due to construction.
A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 44-year-old Jason Booth of Piedmont, Oklahoma, and a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 69-year-old Robert Crout of Mustang, Oklahoma, were stopped in the northbound lane behind other traffic and construction equipment.
Officials say a 2014 Dodge Durango, driven by 36-year-old Melissa Ball of Hutto, Texas, was approaching the stopped traffic and failed to control her speed.
The Durango collided into the Tahoe, which caused the Tahoe to collide into the Chevrolet Traverse.
All three cars came to a rest on the northbound shoulder.
Crout was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in Crout’s car, 66-year-old Kathy Crout of Mustang, Oklahoma, was transported to Coon Memorial Hospital in Dalhart with serious injuries.
DPS officials say she is in stable condition.
Ball was transported by air to Northwest Texas Hospital where she was treated and released.
Booth and the passenger in his car, 41-year-old Melissa Booth of Piedmont, Oklahoma, were both treated and released at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
